LOOK: Best-dressed celebs at this year’s virtual Golden Globe awards ceremony

Regardless of the fact that there was no actual red carpet the 2021 Golden Globes awards, celebrities still put in effort to dress up for the virtual ceremony.

Last year’s Golden Globes was one of the last major Hollywood red carpet events since the pandemic hit.

With some of the biggest stars catching-up on the red carpet with lots of hugs and air-kisses, and photographers bundled up together, no one would have predicted that a year later those red carpet moments will no longer exist.

Thankfully for us, fashion enthusiast celebrities still maintained red carpet tradition of dressing up in their finest and showing off their unique styles.

Even though there weren’t a million flashing lights, we got a pretty good look at their outfits.