LOOK: Best-dressed celebs at this year’s virtual Golden Globe awards ceremony
Regardless of the fact that there was no actual red carpet the 2021 Golden Globes awards, celebrities still put in effort to dress up for the virtual ceremony.
Last year’s Golden Globes was one of the last major Hollywood red carpet events since the pandemic hit.
With some of the biggest stars catching-up on the red carpet with lots of hugs and air-kisses, and photographers bundled up together, no one would have predicted that a year later those red carpet moments will no longer exist.
Thankfully for us, fashion enthusiast celebrities still maintained red carpet tradition of dressing up in their finest and showing off their unique styles.
Even though there weren’t a million flashing lights, we got a pretty good look at their outfits.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the virtual awards ceremony from the Rainbow Room in New York City and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where they were joined by other presenters who included Awkwafina, Laura Dern, and Kristin Wiig, while the nominees appeared on video chat.
Even though the stars tuned in from their homes, their outfits were anything but sweatpants and fluffy slippers.
Here’s a look at the celebrities who brought their red carpet A-game to a red carpet-less event. We thank you for continuing the Hollywood tradition and affording all the fashion enthusiasts the opportunity check out what the big designers have come up with.