LOOK: Best red carpet looks at 2024 Golden Globe Awards

On Sunday night, the biggest stars in Hollywood gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills to award the best in film and TV at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Since it’s the first ceremony of the awards season, the Golden Globes sets the tone for what we can expect to see on the red carpet this year.

Here’s a look at the hottest looks on the red carpet. Red seemed to be the colour of the night with many celebrities opting to wear the fiery tone. Ayo Edebiri, who won the award for Best Television Female Actor for her role in the series ‘Bear’ wore a red hot custom Prada gown. The figure-hugging dress featured a double-layer train of satin and tulle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danielle goldberg (@daniellegoldberg) ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez stunned in a custom silk red Armani Privé asymmetric dress which was embellished with black crystal flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) Sporting a faux-hawk hairstyle, ‘Oppenheimer’ star Florence Pugh opted for a sheer red flowing Valentino gown featuring embossed flower detailing.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan wore a red off-shoulder button-up Sergio Hudson gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAWBY.com (@gawbycom) Even one of the male stars got in on the red trend of the night. ‘Saltburn’ actor Barry Keoghan wore a red evening jacket by Louis Vuitton. He completed the look with matching checkered red pants. He accessorised it with a pearl belt chain and pearl necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) Even though red was a big trend, there were other stars who stood out on the red carpet in bold tones.

Sticking to purple, a colour she’s been wearing at every event, Oprah Winfrey wore custom Louis Vuitton. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

Because of her veiled fascinator, ‘Saltburn’ actress Rosamund Pike stood out on the red carpet. The lace detail fascinator matched her black lacey Dior couture dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawa3em (@nawa3emcom)