Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé has unveiled her new holiday-themed merchandise. The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has unveiled her new collection, which includes clothes like crewneck sweatshirts and graphic tees as well as accessories like eye masks.

"I'm Sleep" sleeping mask

Items include a white unisex tee featuring a holiday graphic of Beyoncé and the words 'Your Favorite Wrapper', a white unisex tee featuring a black and white photo of Beyoncé at 37, a black unisex crewneck pullover featuring 'Holiday Party Energy' in multicolor embroidery on the front and a heather grey hooded pullover featuring an image of Beyoncé on the front in disco shades, 'Gon' Be Litty' on the back in black puff ink, and Beyoncé logo on the bottom left sleeve.

'Gon' Be Litty'

'Your Favorite Wrapper' tshirt

Beyoncé at 37

'Holiday Party Energy' pullover

Other items are a holiday ornament set, which "includes red shatterproof ball ornament featuring an image of Beyoncé when she was young and a black shatterproof ball ornament featuring an image of Beyoncé in green", as well as the Three B's Collage tee, a "white crewneck tee featuring a collage of three Beyoncé images on front and 'Santa, Get Me a Bag' on back".