LOOK: Beyoncé finally drops Icy Park and it’s smoking hot

The wait is over, Beyoncé finally drops Icy Park. The highly anticipated collection by Beyoncé in collaboration with Adidas was released on Friday, February 19. Like she does with many of her collections, she sent out drop-offs to some of her favourite celebrities, including Nandi Madida, Thickleeyonce, and Foyin Ogunrombi. Madida, who was featured in “Black Is King”, a musical film and visual album by Beyoncé shared a video of the goodies she received from the award-winning musician. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Ogunrombi, a Nigerian-born content creator based in Cape Town, posted a picture of the little message Queen B wrote to her.

“Welcome to the world of Icy Park, where the streets meet the slopes. It was my pleasure choosing these pieces from the collection for you to mix and match,” read the message.

PLEASE DO NOT TALK TO ME ANYHOW 🥲❄️ pic.twitter.com/3tr51wJniS — foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) February 19, 2021

Internationally, Kerry Washington was one of the celebrities to receive a package from Beyoncé.

Taking to Twitter, she shared images of herself rocking a puffer jacket from the collection.

She wrote: “Ready for a chair lift to take me up to the slopes!!! I’m sure that’s what’s she gonna (going to) send next, right?! Thank you so much @beyonce! We both love the new #IcyPark gifts. @WeAreIvyPark @adidas.”

For this collection, Beyoncé focused on snow white, icy blue, hot pink, and some nudes.

She even had her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, model for the collection.

In certain countries such as New Zealand, Australia, and China, the Icy Park collection was sold out within five minutes of its release.