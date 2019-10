LOOK: Beyoncé glitters in gold at Tyler Perry Studios opening









Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram No matter where she goes, Beyoncé always steals the show with her outfit choices. On Sunday night, the powerhouse singer attended the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta with hubby Jay-Z at her side. She glittered in a gold figure-hugging gown by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al Jasmi.

The mother of three is proudly embracing her post baby fuller figure in the long-sleeved full-length gown with high-neckline.

She completed the look by wearing gold strappy heels and long diamond earrings.

The 38-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram to post a number images showing off her voluptuous curves.

Giving her fans more than what they are used to getting from the star who usually shares only a few images at a time.

She dedicated her one post to Tyler Perry congratulating him on the opening of his studios.

"Happy Sunday. Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios. I could feel our ancestors’ presence. Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle , Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored."