LOOK: Beyoncé making boss moves as Vogue cover star

In an interview with Edward Enninful, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Beyoncé spoke about motherhood being her biggest motivator.

“Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration.”

The multi-award-winning musician recently dropped another fashion collection – Ivy Park Drip 2.

Asked if she still loved fashion Beyoncé said: “During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together.

“The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing. They brought me joy and made me smile amid a tough time for all of us.”

The Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 sold out within a few hours of its release.