LOOK: Beyoncé making boss moves as Vogue cover star
Global music sensation, Beyoncé looks stunning as the star of British Vogue’s December covers.
Photographed by Kennedi Carter and styled by Edward Enninful, with hair done by Jarawa and Shirley Gordon, Make-up by Francesca Tolot and nails by Oh My Nails NYC, Beyoncé graces three different covers of the glossy where she gives a rare and rounded glimpse into her world.
On the first cover, Queen B wears a Mugler bodysuit by Casey Cadwallader.
@Beyonce stars on three special covers for the December 2020 issue of #BritishVogue. She speaks to Editor-In-Chief @Edward_Enninful about everything from the recent racial and social justice movements, to her personal legacy and why she has finally decided to "give myself permission to focus on my joy".
On the second one, she wears an organza coat, catsuit, and custom-made hat, all by Adidas x Ivy Park, completing the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.
"Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration." In the December 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, mother and megastar @Beyonce speaks to British Vogue Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful.
On the third cover, Mrs Carter rocks an Alexander McQueen jacket, Atsukokudolatex hot pants and Christian Louboutin shoes.
"It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still." For the December 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the powerhouse that is @Beyonce talks family, fashion and philanthropy with @Edward_Enninful and gives a rare and rounded glimpse into her world.
In an interview with Edward Enninful, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Beyoncé spoke about motherhood being her biggest motivator.
“Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration.”
The multi-award-winning musician recently dropped another fashion collection – Ivy Park Drip 2.
Asked if she still loved fashion Beyoncé said: “During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together.
“The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing. They brought me joy and made me smile amid a tough time for all of us.”
The Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 sold out within a few hours of its release.