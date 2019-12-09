Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter once again set the internet on fire as she previewed her latest Ivy Park x adidas collection. In April, the "Formation" singer relaunched her active wear brand Ivy Park in collaboration sports company adidas after she cut ties with fast fashion store, Topshop.

That collection was created around the designs worn during her historic 2018 Coachella music festival stage performance.

Loyal fans have since eagerly been waiting for the next collection.

In a series of 6 Instagram post the mega-star offered a glimpse of what's to come.