Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter once again set the internet on fire as she previewed her latest Ivy Park x adidas collection.

In April, the "Formation" singer relaunched her active wear brand Ivy Park in collaboration sports company adidas after she cut ties with fast fashion store, Topshop.

That collection was created around the designs worn during her historic 2018 Coachella music festival stage performance. 

Loyal fans have since eagerly been waiting for the next collection. 

In a series of 6 Instagram post the mega-star offered a glimpse of what's to come. 

In one post she shows off her curvaceous bottom in a burgundy bodysuit. Her hair cleverly shows the brand name "Ivy Park" spelled out in beading on her long braided hair. 

IVY PARK January 18

In another post, Beyoncé shows off her ear candy which includes a tiny adidas logo and Ivy Park piercing. 

Accessories will clearly be a strong feature in this collection. She wears thick gold chains around her ankle, one with the Ivy Park logo, which she wears with the thick rubber sole white adidas sneakers. 

The footwear and apparel line is scheduled to drop on January 18, 2020.