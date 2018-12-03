Beyoncé on stage during the Global Citizen Festival. (Picture: Instagram)

When Beyoncé and hubby Jay-C stepped onto the stage at the FNB Stadium last night the Hive lost their minds. The Carters were the headline act for the Global Citizen 2018 festival and the megastars gave concert-goers exactly what they went for.

They performed some of their latest hits and throwbacks to Queen B's greatest and most loved ones.

Fans didn't mind waiting on the star in-between sets, knowing that she would re-appear in yet another amazing outfit.

In total, she made 6 outfit changes. Her outfits included a black and white custom-made Balmain bodysuit with feather detail on the sleeves.

She rocked a yellow Versace bodysuit with signature safety pins made famous by Liz Hurley's black dress she wore 20 years ago.

The pink Zuhair Murad dress she wore when she performed the duet "Perfect" with Ed Sheeran was perfection.

Her final look was a green gown designed by South African couture design duo Quiteria & George.

Here are the looks Queen B served her Hive.











