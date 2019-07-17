Blue Ivy Carter in the music video for "Spirit". Picture: Twitter.

Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is one stylish seven-year-old. She likes matching with her mom. Following the release of the music video for "Spirit", a song by Beyonce for "The Lion King" film, Blue Ivy received lots of love from social media users.





Just like her mom, Blue was born to slay and these are our favourite looks featuring Bey.





The Lion King premiere





At "The Lion King" world premiere recently held in Los Angeles, Beyonce's mini-me wore an Alexander McQueen custom-made tuxedo dress. She rocked a black sheer skirt with crystal embellishments,a white fully buttoned shirt pairing it with a black blazer with silver epaulets and black flats.









Wearable Art Gala





At the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala held in Los Angeles last March, Blue Ivy and her world famous mom looked ravishing in gold. The toddler unleashed the Nubian princess in her by wearing a custom made Falguni Shane Peacock number. She wore a tiny gold dress with ruffled skirt and a matching gold wig.









Mother's Day 2017





Is there a time when Bey and Blue don't match? On Mother's Day in 2017 while Bey was still pregnant with the twins, she and Blue Ivy visited the Ice Cream Museum in Los Angeles. They wore matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses which reportedly sell for $5 400 (about R75 000) each.









Grammy's 2018





At the Grammy awards last year, Blue Ivy opted for all white and let her parents do the matching outfits. She wore an asymmetrical white coat with matching pants, completing the look with a pair of crystal-encrusted kitten heels by Mary Janes.









Spirit Music Video





On the music video where Blue Ivy is featured, she and her mom are seen wearing matching pink dresses.



