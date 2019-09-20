Blue Mbombo living her best life in Milan. Picture: Instagram.
Mzansi's A-listers are taking over the international stage and we're loving it. Model and reality TV star Blue Mbombo, who is currently in Italy for the Milan Fashion Week, is giving us FOMO. 


Mbombo keeps on updating us via Instagram by sharing snaps of herself as she enjoys the high life in the fashion capital. 

Woke up in Milan. #vipconcierge #xlsandowntravel #mfw

From strutting on the Milan corridors to subway snaps, she's all that. 


However, she is not alone. Joined by her twin sister, Brown Mbombo, the duo are causing havoc in Milan and these are some of our favourite looks. 