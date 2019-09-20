Blue Mbombo living her best life in Milan. Picture: Instagram.

Mzansi's A-listers are taking over the international stage and we're loving it. Model and reality TV star Blue Mbombo, who is currently in Italy for the Milan Fashion Week, is giving us FOMO.

She has a way with words, red lipstick and making an entrance. #BlueMbombo #Milanfashionweek #day3 #mfw #mfw2019 #streetfashion #streetstyle #milanfashionweekstreetstyle #milanfashionweekstreetshots Styled by @ncebaclassen in @cliverundleofficial pic.twitter.com/QDP6xQtApI





Mbombo keeps on updating us via Instagram by sharing snaps of herself as she enjoys the high life in the fashion capital.









From strutting on the Milan corridors to subway snaps, she's all that.









However, she is not alone. Joined by her twin sister, Brown Mbombo, the duo are causing havoc in Milan and these are some of our favourite looks.



