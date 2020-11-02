LOOK: Bonang didn’t come to play as she channels a sexy devil in all-red ensemble
This past weekend, people from across the world celebrated Halloween.
Halloween is a tradition celebrated on October 31 by the US. It includes fun activities like trick or treating, attending costume parties, lighting bonfires and visiting haunted attractions.
Over the years, we’ve seen many people celebrate it by re-creating looks of their favourite icons, cartoon characters, or even wear scary outfits.
Singer and dancer, Ciara won Halloween 2020 with the multiple looks she created. First, she channelled Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album cover, Megan Thee Stallion’s Girl In The Hood cover, Niki Minaj’s Grammy Awards 2011 look, as well as Bus a Bus & Janet look with her husband, Russell Wilson.
Media mogul, Bonang Matheba was one of the best dressed this Halloween. The businesswoman who attended Shashi Naidoo’s birthday party was the star of the show.
She wore an all-red sexy devil look, which made her look like a goddess. To add more flair to her already stunning outfit, Bonang did red teardrops as part of her makeup and carried a big devil’s fork.
American rapper and former reality TV star Cardi B also had a similar look to Bonang. Cardi wore a red catsuit, with matching boots and a cape to create a stylish Scarlett Witch look.
Her daughter, Kulture, recreated Wonder Woman’s look.
TV presenter, Ayanda Thebethe also made it on the best dressed for this year’s Halloween. She chanelled the Kardashians as a result, Kim even featured her on her Instagram.
OMG THE BEST!!!!!!! https://t.co/IqoDB6k9BC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2020