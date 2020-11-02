LOOK: Bonang didn’t come to play as she channels a sexy devil in all-red ensemble

This past weekend, people from across the world celebrated Halloween.

Halloween is a tradition celebrated on October 31 by the US. It includes fun activities like trick or treating, attending costume parties, lighting bonfires and visiting haunted attractions.

Over the years, we’ve seen many people celebrate it by re-creating looks of their favourite icons, cartoon characters, or even wear scary outfits.

Singer and dancer, Ciara won Halloween 2020 with the multiple looks she created. First, she channelled Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album cover, Megan Thee Stallion’s Girl In The Hood cover, Niki Minaj’s Grammy Awards 2011 look, as well as Bus a Bus & Janet look with her husband, Russell Wilson.

View this post on Instagram ONIKA A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Media mogul, Bonang Matheba was one of the best dressed this Halloween. The businesswoman who attended Shashi Naidoo’s birthday party was the star of the show.