Bonang Matheba is turning 32 years today. Picture: Instagram.

Better known as “Queen B” by her fans, Bonang Dorothy Matheba was born on June 25, 1987, in Mahikeng, North West.



Although the TV personality has been in the entertainment industry since 2005, she got her big break in 2007 when she finally got to be a presenter on a music show called Live where she auditioned five times before getting the role.





Since then, she has never looked back and has become the best host in Mzansi. Amongst her accomplishments, Bonang has published a book, started a lingerie line with Woolworths and recently, launched her own champagne, House of BNG.





Besides her big achievements, Bonang is seemingly one of the best-dressed celebrities in the country and these are our top 16 elegant dresses once donned by Mo’Ghel.





PSL Awards









At the House of BNG launch









Global Citizen Gala Dinner









Miss SA 2018 Finale









DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards 2017









At her 30th birthday party









SAMA's 2017









At Steyn City prior the LeKap Lifestyle Fair









SAFTAs 2017









All Africa Music Awards









MTV MAMAs 2016









YOU Spectacular Awards 2016









#VDJ 2016









SAMA22









SAFTAs10









LQP2016























