LOOK: Bonang previews her latest Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden collection

From fluffy flats to metallic heels, the new Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden collection has something for everyone. On Thursday, the media personality took to her social media platforms to drop a video giving us a peak at her handbag and shoe collection in collaboration with international fashion brand Steve Madden.

The video captioned: “Introducing the new Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden designed Collection. Now available online for pre-order. In store from November 9th 2023. @stevemaddensa #SMBMCollection #Bonang #SteveMadden.” showed a variety of styles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

The range includes small handbags with chain details, a funky transparent bag and a shopper. The wide variety of shoes includes fur and bling detailed flats, strappy and sling-back metallic heels and bedazzled satin ones too. In response to her X post, here’s what her followers had to say.

Introducing the new Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden designed Collection. Now available online for pre-order. In store from November 1st 2023. —> https://t.co/RySt1rAcpE #Bonang #SteveMadden pic.twitter.com/4vXJXBpnmh — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 26, 2023 “Not all brands get the fruits of using celebrities as ambassadors but this one is a 150% success. I think Steve Madden is really getting the results in this. Bonang has also mastered her brand positioning 👏👏, she’s doing a great job,” posted @nelzblue.

@Winxx_777 commented: “Shoes and bags!!! Brand positioning and alignment done right. Ate and left no crumbs I'm afraid. Bonang "QUEEN" Matheba is WORKING.” “If the is one person who is going to be forever relevant and getting the bag, it’s boils to Queen B …. Waphusha Bonang,” said @ReloMoleko. @ShottaZee praised her saying: “Wow, this an earthly presentation of Heavenly beauty. This collection is beyond perfection.”