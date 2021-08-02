LOOK: Bontle Modiselle wears 4 jaw-dropping dresses at this year’s SAMAs
Share this article:
Mandela Month ended on a high note. SABC1 aired the 27th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
Hosted by Bontle Modiselle Moloi and Lawrence Maleka, this year’s SAMAs were pre-recorded to adhere to the lockdown regulations. Modiselle looked ravishing in all her four outfits, as styled by Kgosi Lesego, and make-up by Zodwa. She wore her signature dreadlocks by kudatot_hair.
For the first look, she wore a Willet Design Couture black sheath dress with leopard print on the corset and black pointed heels.
On the second look, she donned a blue high slit tulle dress by Willet Design Couture and shoes by Europa Art.
The third outfit was a black asymmetrical gown by Retha N and shoes by Preview Sandton.
For the final look, she rocked a red drop-shoulder slip dress by La Art Neviole Emporium.
Maleka, on the other hand, wore a black peak lapel suit, white shirt, black bow tie and a red beanie.
The SAMAs saw Amapiano artist Kabza De Small win big. The record producer walked away with four awards while his friend DJ Maphorisa, who he usually collaborates with, snatched three awards.
Other winners included Sho Madjozi, Blaq Diamond, Nasty C, Vusi Nova-to name but a few.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA chief executive, congratulated all the winners. He said: “A big congratulations to the Sama27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment.
“We at RiSA and Sama strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so.
“Even in the face of adversity and the devastating blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show had to go on and it did so well.
“Sama27 has been a great success thanks to the support from our sponsors, partners and suppliers.
“The music industry itself and the general public of South Africa have also contributed immensely. Here’s to an even bigger Sama28. Till then, be safe.”