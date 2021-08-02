LOOK: Bontle Modiselle wears 4 jaw-dropping dresses at this year’s SAMAs

Mandela Month ended on a high note. SABC1 aired the 27th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Hosted by Bontle Modiselle Moloi and Lawrence Maleka, this year’s SAMAs were pre-recorded to adhere to the lockdown regulations. Modiselle looked ravishing in all her four outfits, as styled by Kgosi Lesego, and make-up by Zodwa. She wore her signature dreadlocks by kudatot_hair.

Other winners included Sho Madjozi, Blaq Diamond, Nasty C, Vusi Nova-to name but a few. Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA chief executive, congratulated all the winners. He said: “A big congratulations to the Sama27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment. “We at RiSA and Sama strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so.