LOOK: Booty calls! Kim Kardashian lets it all hang out in a jockstrap on magazine cover

We haven’t seen Kim Kardashian’s famous booty in a long time. I’m kidding. We see her derrière all the time. Mostly in skin-tight bodysuits or body-hugging dresses.

But if you scoot on over to her Instagram page you’ll see her bottom in all its glory. The 41-year-old reality TV star posted a series of 10 images from a shoot, including a behind-the-scenes video she did with “Interview Magazine”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The first image is the cover photo.

With her new blonde hair worn shorter than usual and bleached eyebrows, Kardashian is almost unrecognisable on the cover of Interview Magazine’s September “American Dream” issue. However, her iconic bottom is very recognisable. Wearing a cropped denim jacket, the mother-of-four poses proudly in front of a huge American flag, showing off her behind as she pulls down blue jeans to just underneath her bottom to reveal a white jockstrap which of course, covers absolutely nothing.

The jockstrap is seen in all the other images she posted, which were shot in what looks like a school gym locker room. In one of the pictures, she’s sitting on a bench with her legs apart wearing a crop top with jeans unbuttoned, revealing the front of the jockstrap. In another shot she’s wearing nothing but a black biker leather jacket and a white high-cut bikini patterned with the stars and stripes of the US flag as she provocatively licks her lips. In one of the behind-the-scenes clips we get to see how the cover image was shot –the photographer sat on the floor to get the right angle.