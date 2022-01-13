LOOK: Bottega Veneta takes over part of Great Wall of China to celebrate Chinese New Year

Green is symbolic to the brand, and orange is a symbol of luck in Mandarin.

The Italian luxury leather goods company is marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year with the installation, which will display on a digital screen and reads “Happy New Year” along with the name of the iconic brand in shades of green and orange.

In addition, the brand has promised a donation to help the work needed to renovate and maintain a portion of the wall - known as the “Shanhai Pass” - which is considered to be the start of the wall, and known through historically as the “First Pass under Heaven”.

To mark the occasion on a merchandise level, the accessory brand will be temporarily switching from its trademark green to an orange shade - to celebrate 2022 being the Year of the Tiger - and adding a tiger pattern to its Cassette leather bag for its Chinese New Year capsule collection.

The Great Wall - construction of which is believed to have start in 221 BC by Emperor Qin Shi Huang - does not often make itself available for fashion houses, as the last style showcase held there was in 2007 by fellow Italian leather goods brand Fendi.