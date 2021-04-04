LOOK: Brand new drip, who dis? Somizi goes big with camo-inspired 'new look’

One thing you can’t fault Somizi Mhlongo Motaung on is his choice of outfits. For him, it’s either go big or go home. This Easter weekend, the ’Idols SA’ judge didn’t disappoint. Taking to social media, he shared a series of images of himself dressed in a camo-inspired outfit by local fashion designer Zamaswazi Nkosi. Captioning the IG post “Tenacity is in my blood”, the entrepreneur and choreographer dressed like he was ready to go to war. Maybe a soft snub at his haters? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

On Twitter, SomGaga posted another series of playful pics with some of his fans asking if he’s planning on joining the army.

New look......new me.....lol......not that deep but deep....happy Saturday pic.twitter.com/a15spEgy6g — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 3, 2021

Is he also going to Mozambique? pic.twitter.com/ONJjzLdIfl — KAY_JNR (@Kay_Jnr_03) April 3, 2021

Others even eluded to the status of his relationship with husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

Have you realized everyone after breakup is "new me, new everything" pic.twitter.com/PXVzolHLTa — The Paranoid Mental Thief™ (@BlaqDown) April 3, 2021

But it was the state of Somizi’s shoes that got many talking, reason being that he’s always dressed in the best of everything, including shoes.

I wonder ukuth agugiswa yin ama boots ngoba phela nina anihambi ngenyawo.😒 pic.twitter.com/J6kdj1gG1Q — 2020 Survivor 🕯️ (@Sp_October) April 3, 2021

New shoes nyana? Cos yeyi those zihambile!🤣😁😁 — 🇿🇦KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) April 3, 2021

In November last year, tweeps noticed his R15K Loubishark sneakers which he showed off during an ’Idols’ live show.

He also launched a selection of sneakers in collaboration with Bathu.

Launched at the Bathu warehouse in Centurion in February, the new BathuxSomizi sneaker comes in four different mineral range; the platinum, gold, diamond and ruby.

During the official launch, Theo Baloyi, founder of the Bathu brand, said: “Somizi and I have been working on this concept for about two years now. We did so many designs, and the timing wasn’t right at the time.

“Somizi wanted something that embodies and accommodate the minerals and the richness of Africa. And we are known to be rich in minerals and gold, and Somizi was like ‘how about we take the richness of Africa and incorporate it into shoes?”