LOOK: British Vogue makes front line workers the new cover stars

London - Its cover is usually graced by stars and supermodels. But Vogue has set aside the rich and famous in favour of key workers. The fashion bible has broken with tradition to celebrate the everyday heroes risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Narguis Horsford, a train driver on the London Overground, Rachel Millar, 24, a community midwife in east London, and Anisa Omar, 21, a supermarket assistant in King’s Cross, central London, were selected to represent millions of key workers in the UK as part of a 20-page portfolio for the July issue of British Vogue. Horsford said working through the pandemic has given her a sense of pride. "My job is to provide an essential service for people who need to travel safely," she said. "That gives me such a rewarding feeling, even more so during these times."

Millar called for the nation not to forget the Thursday Clap for Our Carers once the outbreak is over, telling the publication: "After the 8pm clapping fades, I hope the NHS won’t be forgotten. To resume to “normal” would be a step in the wrong direction." Omar said she now feels important, which she described as "nice".

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful said: "If you had told me at the beginning of the year that Vogue’s July cover stars would be [these three] I might not have believed you.

"But I can think of no more appropriate trio of women to represent the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, in the face of dangers large and small, put on their uniforms and work clothes and went to help people."

Daily Mail