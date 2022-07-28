LOOK: Burberry features first Sikh child model in its campaign

British luxury brand Burberry is winning people’s hearts with its latest Autumn-Winter ’22 collection for children by celebrating diversity in fashion. In a first for the brand, Burberry has featured its first Sikh child model.

Sahib Singh is photographed dressed in a Burberry cardigan with a pair of sneakers and a matching black turban, known traditionally as a “patka”. The patka is worn by Sikh boys before they reach adolescence. Posing for the camera in the cardigan and shorts, Sahib’s back-to-school look is completed with a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) The campaign and photographs went live on Burberry’s Instagram handle on Wednesday evening. “Sahib had an incredible day with the Burberry team, who really looked after all the children they were shooting with.

“To see our son, who does look different from his peers, being given a chance by the iconic British brand was truly a milestone moment,” Harjot Kaur, the child model’s mother, told “Vogue India”. Little Sahib’s mother, who manages his Instagram account, posted the photo of Sahib having a good time and tagged Burberry and South Coast Kidz. Kaur captioned it: “On this journey, we have gone through so many different emotions. We have felt a few disappointments when Sahib wasn’t chosen for a job.

“We never told him about any shoots until he’s fully confirmed as he doesn’t need to feel the emotions involved. The stress when the council refuses his licence to ‘perform’. Never underestimate a parent who wants the world for their child!” The brand has also undertaken to spotlight under-represented people with its new campaign.