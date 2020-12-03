LOOK: Cardi B proves she really is that girl as she strikes a pose on the cover of Billboard

American rapper and actress Cardi B strikes again as she was named the Woman Of The Year by Billboard magazine. The former reality TV star is gracing the covers of the glossy’s December issue in stylish garb. Photographed by ABDM Studio, the mother of one wears an all-black outfit by Schiaparelli and Jagne, as styled by Kollin Carter. On the second cover, she rocks an avant-garde crown while on the inside pages she dons a black trumpet dress with dramatic flower bows designed by Miss Sohee. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) For this issue, Cardi proves why she’s one of the best dressed female rappers, and these are our favourite looks.

Polka dots

She gives us vintage vibes in a blue and white polka dress by Balenciaga, with matching stockings and white pointed stilettos.

Colour block

Taking it back to the 1950s, the WAP hitmaker drips in a dropped basque waist dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Sea Shells

Cardi brought elegance on the frontline in a seashells dress by Iris van Herpen paired with gloves and Keeyahri shoes.

In other news, the rapper was recently involved in a scandal for disrespecting Hindu culture in a sneaker campaign. On her first sneaker campaign with Reebok, she was seen mimicking the Hindu Goddess Durga on the cover of Footwear News but quickly apologised.

“When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love, and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion,” said Cardi B.