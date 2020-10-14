LOOK: Cardi B shows off her Hermès Birkin Bag collection

“WAP” hitmaker Cardi B took to Instagram to share her Hermès Birkin Bag collection with her 76.7 million followers.

Wearing all red, Cardi posed next to shelves holding more than 15 bags, captioning the picture: “pick a colour”. Her husband, Offset, was quick to comment and let everybody know that most of the bags were bought by him. He said: “I’m responsible for 15 of them.”

Cardi showed off her collection of the world’s most luxurious bags after her friend, Kylie Jenner, gave her a Birkin for her 28th birthday on October 11.

The former “Love and Hip Hop” star thanked Kylie for her generosity by saying: “Look at this Birkin! Thank you, Kylie Jenner,” while unboxing her leather goods on Instagram.

She went on: “Bing Bylie — she goes by King Kylie, but you know we gotta B, B, B. Oooh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this s*** … Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner haaannn rockin it tomoorrraaa.”