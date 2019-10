LOOK: Cardi B steals the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week









This season, Cardi B was all about monochrome. She donned exquisite designs such as Richard Quinn, Thom Browne, Edda Gimnes, Nicolas Jebran, and CHANEL.





This was not the first time Cardi B's show off the hottest looks. At every fashion show she attends, she is known for donning the designer's garments and sitting in the front row, for obvious reasons.









In other news, the singer also turned heads in the new French Montana video with Post Malone.