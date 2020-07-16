LOOK: Cardi B's daughter gifted world's most expensive handbag for her 2nd birthday
At just two years old, Cardi B’s and Offset’s daughter, Kulture already has more assets than you do.
For her second birthday, Kulture received a pink kiddies Bugatti from her rapper dad.
And if you think that’s enough, wait until you see her purse. One of her gifts included a pink Hermès Birkin, the world’s most expensive handbags.
Named after Jane Birkin, Birkins are the world's most expensive handbags and are considered to be collector’s items and cost upwards of £10 000 (about R209 000).
Offset took to Instagram to show off his daughter's gifts and while some tried to ridicule the Migos Rapper, Cardi quickly defended her husband.
Late is better then never I Birkin my baby
Taking to her Insta story, the Bobak Yellow hitmaker made it clear that she and her daughter are here to slay.
She said: “I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer sh*t, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside".
"Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay (Chanel), my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers.
“No, cause if I was looking like a bad b*%$h, expensive b*%$h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking sh*t.
“So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”
Offset really has a luxurious taste. In December 2018, he bought Cardi several Hermès Birkin bags and other expensive gifts for Christmas.