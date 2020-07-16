LOOK: Cardi B's daughter gifted world's most expensive handbag for her 2nd birthday

And if you think that’s enough, wait until you see her purse. One of her gifts included a pink Hermès Birkin, the world’s most expensive handbags.

For her second birthday, Kulture received a pink kiddies Bugatti from her rapper dad.

At just two years old, Cardi B’s and Offset’s daughter, Kulture already has more assets than you do.

Named after Jane Birkin, Birkins are the world's most expensive handbags and are considered to be collector’s items and cost upwards of £10 000 (about R 209 000).

Offset took to Instagram to show off his daughter's gifts and while some tried to ridicule the Migos Rapper, Cardi quickly defended her husband.

Taking to her Insta story, the Bobak Yellow hitmaker made it clear that she and her daughter are here to slay.

She said: “I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer sh*t, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside".





"Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay (Chanel), my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers.

“No, cause if I was looking like a bad b*%$h, expensive b*%$h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking sh*t.





“So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”



