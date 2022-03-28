Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 28, 2022

LOOK: Celebs bring their fashion A-game to this year’s Oscars

Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland. Picture: AFP

Published 1h ago

Lights. Camera. Fashion! The Oscars red carpet is back and better than ever.

While last year saw a scaled-down version of the event due to Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, this year all the glitz and glamour returned with celebrities sporting dazzling looks on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose and more arrived in style on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, reported People magazine. Check out some of the looks here:

Zendaya

Zendaya, who continues to be the star of every red carpet she graces, arrived wearing a dazzling fully beaded silver skirt with a glossy button-up crop top, bold necklace and messy undone updo.

Zoe Kravitz

The Batman star kept things simple and beautiful with a pastel pink floor-length Saint Laurent dress. Complementing her minimal look, she added a sparkling choker and stud earrings.

Rachel Zegler

The West Side Story star, who recently made headlines for not being invited to the Oscars 2022, was later announced as one of the presenters for the ceremony. The actor turned heads as she arrived wearing Christian Dior SS22 Couture.

Jessica Chastain

The actor, nominated for an Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, was a pastel dream in an ombre Gucci gown with rose gold bodice fading into a fully sequin lavender skirt with tulle hem, plus major chandelier earrings.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was a vision to behold in her violet custom Armani Prive gown, which she teamed up with a diamond necklace and a striking red lip.

Kristen Stewart

Actor Kristen Stewart turned heads in a rather groundbreaking choice of clothing. The Spencer star turned heads when she arrived wearing a custom Chanel short suit.

Timothee Chalamet

Chalamet looked dapper as he arrived wearing a sparkling, lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton tux with Cartier gems.

Andrew Garfield

The actor sported an eggplant velvet jacket, floppy bow tie and black pants with a David Yurman ring.

Olivia Colman

Actor Olivia Colman, nominated for The Lost Daughter, looked stunning in a silver metallic gown.

Ariana DeBose

The actor, nominated for West Side Story, rocked a crimson pants look with a plunging bodice, wide-leg pants and voluminous cape.

Many other stars including Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong’o, Jada Pinkett Smith, Serena Williams, Mila Kunis and Megan Thee Stallion arrived in style for the award ceremony. The 94th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

