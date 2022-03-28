LOOK: Celebs bring their fashion A-game to this year’s Oscars

Lights. Camera. Fashion! The Oscars red carpet is back and better than ever. While last year saw a scaled-down version of the event due to Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, this year all the glitz and glamour returned with celebrities sporting dazzling looks on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose and more arrived in style on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, reported People magazine. Check out some of the looks here: Zendaya Zendaya, who continues to be the star of every red carpet she graces, arrived wearing a dazzling fully beaded silver skirt with a glossy button-up crop top, bold necklace and messy undone updo.

The West Side Story star, who recently made headlines for not being invited to the Oscars 2022, was later announced as one of the presenters for the ceremony. The actor turned heads as she arrived wearing Christian Dior SS22 Couture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamalouki Magazine (@jamaloukimag) Jessica Chastain The actor, nominated for an Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, was a pastel dream in an ombre Gucci gown with rose gold bodice fading into a fully sequin lavender skirt with tulle hem, plus major chandelier earrings.

Actor Kristen Stewart turned heads in a rather groundbreaking choice of clothing. The Spencer star turned heads when she arrived wearing a custom Chanel short suit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) Timothee Chalamet Chalamet looked dapper as he arrived wearing a sparkling, lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton tux with Cartier gems.