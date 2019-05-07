Cardi B swept by in a stunning red quilted dress accentuated with a matching sequin headpiece, feathers and a train that took up much of the pink carpet, Jared Leto was accompanied by his own (fake) head and Katy Perry came as a candled chandelier at the crazy, campy Met Gala on Monday night.

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Katy Perry. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga used the carpet as a runway and a changing station — earning giggles and claps from Anna Wintour — and Tiffany Haddish brought fried chicken in a plastic bag as many of the A-list guests worked the camp theme to the max.

Lady Gaga. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

That included Zendaya, whose Cinderella Tommy Hilfiger dress went aglow with the wave of a magic wand. She dropped one of her see-through slippers on the way up the long staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the cocktail hour.

Zendaya. (Reuters)

Lupita Nyong'o spent four hours getting ready in a rainbow, cool chick getup, her hair high and packed with golden Afro picks. Leto wore a red caftan with jewel loops, cradling his long-haired macabre version of himself, and Tracee Ellis Ross posed inside a gold picture frame attached to the front of her black dress. She noted it's detachable for the dinner hour, thank goodness.

Lupita Nyong'o. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter went Egyptian-esque sun god in gold wings and a chain head piece by the design duo the Blonds, carried onto the carpet by shirtless men in gold pants as he lay on top of a black throne.

Billy Porter. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Camp is the art of being extra and I've always been extra," he laughed. "I'm from the theater so it's easy for me."

Harry Styles offered a tad of see-through via his custom Gucci organza shirt with black lace, donning a single bee earing and heeled booties. Kacey Musgraves, in custom Moschino, was a proper pink Barbie with long platinum hair, while Gigi Hadid walked with the designer of her look, Kors, offering a silver cat woman style in a swirl-pattern jumpsuit, long coat and helmet-like hat, with long spiked white eyelashes.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion- Arrivals - New York City, U.S. – May 6, 2019 - Styles

Gigi Hadid . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian West was dewy in tight, tight, tight couture Thierry Mugler, husband Kanye West stone-faced silent at her side in a Dickey's zip jacket. Sister Kylie Jenner went for purple from her loose dyed hair to her big feather-muff sleeves, giving partner Travis Scott a peck on the lips as she walked.

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Janelle Monae, always evocative on the carpet, balanced multiple hats piled high on her head wearing a pink and black gown with a black-and-white eye covering her breast on one side, courtesy of designer Christian Siriano.

Janelle Monae. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Wintour, who masterminds the gala every year, wore a light pink cape with loose ostrich feathers over a matching gown adorned in a flower sequin design. She told waiting reporters this year's theme is anything goes.

"I hope they have a lot of fun," she said of her A-list guests. "The more crazy the better."