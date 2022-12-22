LOOK: Celebs dress to the nines at the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards

While South Africans were commemorating the Day of Reconciliation last Friday, Ugandans were celebrating the eighth edition of the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards. Founded in 2013 by Brian Ahumuza, the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards honour outstanding fashion creatives.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year’s awards, held at Kampala Serena Hotel, Uganda, were hosted by Sheila Gashumba and Ethan Kavuma, who broke a record for the biggest red carpet the ASFAs has ever known. There was a fashion show where prominent designers like Eric Raisina from Madagascar, also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, showcased their collections. Other showcases were from Nigeria’s Mai Atafo, South Africa’s David Tlale, Monica Kansiime and Sheeba Priscilla Kasami from Uganda, and South Sudanese designer Rajah Keji.

Trevor Stuurman, one of the best fashion photographers in the country, was also in attendance. He wore an Orapeleng Modutle black iridescent suit, paired with red shoes and a cowboy hat. Speaking of best dressed, under the theme “The Awakening”, guests showed up in their best couture for the red carpet. Below are some of our favourite looks. Angella Summer Namubiru

Story continues below Advertisement

The model looked stunning in an orange satin two-piece by AmorStyle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angella Summer Namubiru (@angelasummernamubiru) DJ Vee The musician donned a red princess dress by Anita Beryl.

Story continues below Advertisement