LOOK: Celebs spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Paris fashion week marks the end of the month-long fashion weeks showcasing Autumn 2023 collections from designers all over the world.
While designers like Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney and Valentino sent awe-inspiring creations down the runways, it’s the celebrities who occupy front-row seats who often grab fashionistas' attention.
Since Paris is still considered the fashion capital of the world, it’s no surprise that celebrities come from all over the world to attend the shows, making celeb-spotting so much more entertaining.
Here’s who was spotted at this season’s Paris Fashion Week and what they wore.
Actress Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton show wearing a tiger print ensemble showing off her long legs.
Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey attended the Valentino show wearing an all brown outfit.
Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor was spotted at the Louis Vuitton show.
“Maybe I Do” star Emma Roberts was spotted at the Valentino show wearing a long black dress with feather details.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore an all black outfit with statement balloon detail at the Loewe show.
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski’s striking anthurium flower top drew much attention when she attended the Loewe show.
Singer Ciara attended the Giambattista Valli show wearing a sheer black dress.
Dua Lipa rocked a floor-length leather coat at the Saint Laurent show.
“The Batman” Cat Woman star Zoë Kravitz attended the Saint Laurent show in all black.