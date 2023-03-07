LOOK: Celebs spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Paris fashion week marks the end of the month-long fashion weeks showcasing Autumn 2023 collections from designers all over the world. While designers like Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney and Valentino sent awe-inspiring creations down the runways, it’s the celebrities who occupy front-row seats who often grab fashionistas' attention.

Since Paris is still considered the fashion capital of the world, it’s no surprise that celebrities come from all over the world to attend the shows, making celeb-spotting so much more entertaining. Here’s who was spotted at this season’s Paris Fashion Week and what they wore. Actress Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton show wearing a tiger print ensemble showing off her long legs.