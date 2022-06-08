LOOK: Cher teams up with Versace for Pride Month collection

Cher has teamed up with Versace for a Pride Month collection. The 'Believe' hitmaker is delighted to have worked with her "dear friend" Donatella Versace on 'Chersace', with all proceeds from the limited-edition capsule collection being donated to Gender Spectrum, a charity which works with LGBTQ children and young people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

“Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime. It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us. We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good case, and we hope you like it,” she said. Donatella added in a statement: “It has always been a dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true. I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace) The 'Chersace' collection includes a baseball cap, socks, and T-shirts bearing the fashion house's iconic Medusa motif and the Versace logo redesigned to read 'Chersace'. In addition, the baseball cap - which retails at $395 - and T-shirts also include Cher and Donatella's signatures, with the tops having the words 'Celebrating Love and Unity' on the back.

Prices for the collection stars at $125 (about R1 900) for a pair of socks and rises to $3 350 for a diamante shirt. The Versace website includes a short video on the collection. It features a model saying: “Two icons, both alike in diva energy. In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene. From long-held friendship to new love and unity. Where Cher and Versace make, Chersace.”

