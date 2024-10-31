LOOK: Coi Leray, Halle Bailey, and Tyla shine as iconic Hollywood characters for Halloween

Halloween has always been a season where creativity knows no bounds and, this year, the celebrations have taken a delightful twist, spotlighting the illustrious career of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry among others. In a stunning coincidence, three music icons — Coi Leray, Halle Bailey and Tyla —embraced the spirit of the holiday by dressing up as some of their most memorable characters.

The trio's stylish tributes were revealed on Wednesday, 30 October. Kicking things off was rapper and singer Leray, who stepped into the skin of “Catwoman”, a character that just screams confidence and mystery. Dressed in a sultry leather outfit that hugged her curves perfectly, Leray’s homage was nothing short of iconic.

As she strutted her stuff, you could practically feel Berry’s own energy radiating through, channelling that unforgettable "I-run-this-town" vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coi (@coileray) Not to be outdone, actress and singer Bailey, fresh from her magical turn as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”, delivered a charming nod to Berry's Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson from the 2002 James Bond film, “Die Another Day”.