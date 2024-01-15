LOOK: Critics Choice Awards 2024 red carpet highlights

Awards season is officially in full swing.
On Sunday night the biggest stars in Hollywood gathered at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the 29th Critics Choice Awards in celebration of outstanding achievements in television and cinema.
Once again celebrities were dressed to the nines as they stepped out onto the red carpet.
Here are a few of our favourite looks on the night.
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie stepped away from the colour pink and opted to wear a crimson red custom Balmain gown which she accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.
The gown featured a mermaid silhouette with three-dimensional roses across the top of her bodice.
Singer Fantasia Barrino stunned on the red carpet in a strapless Alin Le’Kal white figure-hugging gown with thigh slit. Her dramatic white feather train was the star of the outfit.
‘Saltburn’ actress Rosamund Pike shimmered in an aqua blue sequin halter-neck gown with a plunging V-neck by Rodarte.
Emma Stone, who won the Best Movie Actress award for the role of Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things', wore a black off-the-shoulder custom Louis Vuitton.
Singer Dua Lipa wore a strapless deep red floor-length textured gown by Prada which she accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
America Ferrera, who received the SeeHer award, wore a brown sequin gown by Alberta Ferretti from their 2024 Resort collection.
‘The Bear’ star and winner of the Best Actress in a Comedy award, Ayo Edebiri, opted for an all-white suit from The Row.
‘The Color Purple’ star Danielle Brooks, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, made a statement on the red carpet in a Monsoori pink tulle gown that featured a dramatic black satin bow.
