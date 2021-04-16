LOOK: David Tlale launches ready-to-wear A/W21 collection

Acclaimed South African designer David Tlale is launching his ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2020/21 collection on April 16.

Titled “Veteran’s Pursuit”, this collection is about an expression of sentiments that evoke the notion of nostalgia around art movements.

“This collection embodies beauty without pretence for the pansexual styles, fabric and detailing. I wanted to be able to speak, influence and inspire both male and female clients to go beyond the typical fashion but embrace the pure essence of the beauty of clothing/fashion and craftsmanship,” said Tlale.

He added: “The silhouettes of the collection are soft yet bold, prompting luxury and timelessness. Dresses take you on a journey of the Flapper looks to engineered details. Skirts are tailored and kept clean, blouses take centre stage with major detailing in scuffles, ridging, and layered with massive sleeves bringing drama and sexy at the same time.”

For this range, he collaborated with Naomi Luise Franklin, a Plettenburg Bay crochet designer who creates wools that add more flair to the collection.