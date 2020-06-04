LOOK: Designer Rich Mnisi's R2K Swarovski crystal-studded face mask

Face masks have become mandatory, an essential part of our daily lives. We never leave home without it.

Because we have to always wear one, they have become an accessory to our outfits - an essential accessory.

Since cloth masks were introduced, we’ve seen the most amazing and creative designs, making it easy for the dedicated fashionista to have a mask for every outfit.

Local designers have come on board and designed their own signature masks. Some designers charge as little R35, while the high-end luxury designer masks carry a more hefty price tag.

Rich Mnisi recently unveiled his collection of luxury fashion masks called “Alkebulan”. A limited edition five of face mask designs; The Swarovski Crystals Cherry Leopard, The Prayer, Colliding Zebras, Rich Leopard and Just Another face mask.