Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho is one of the head designers dressing Miss SA finalists. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Some of the country’s fashion-forward designers will be dressing the Miss South Africa contestants for the final which takes place on Women’s Day, August 9.



Dressing the last 16 are Anél Botha Couture who is no stranger to the Miss South Africa pageant having dressed both Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Refilwe Mthimunye at the Miss Universe pageants; Orapeleng Modutle, who has been called a “designer to the stars” and Cape Town-based Warrick Gautier.





“My passion is to make sure that each contestant I design for will have the confidence to excel in her quest for the crown due to the way she feels in the gown I specially created for her. Not all my designs will be typical pageant style, nor is the colour something you will expect. All I can tell you is that they will be noticed,” says Anél Botha.

There’s also Galluzzi e Gini - started by Cristian Galluzzi and Alessio Gini in Italy in 2002 - with their South African atelier launched two years later by Galluzzi and Claudio Sousa and Quiteria Atelier founded by Lebogang Kekana.





Joining the Miss SA design team for the first time is Palesa Mokubung, owner of Mantsho who is the first African designer to collaborate with the giant retail company H&M – and Taibo Bacar, who has showcased his designs in a number of fashion weeks internationally including Milan, Lisbon, and Brazil.





This year’s dazzling and unique swimwear has been created by Lloyd Kandlin and his team at The Costume Department who were responsible for the national costumes worn at the Miss Universe pageants by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and current Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green.





