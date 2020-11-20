LOOK: Dineo Langa and hubby Solo launch fashion line

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local actress Dineo Langa and her musician husband, Solo, are venturing into fashion as they expand their brand. The pair took to their Instagram page to share the great news by posting a video of their fashion line, Port Of LNG. Their range consists of African print garments, ranging from stunning sundresses to henley shirts and stylish suits. On the website, they stated that most pieces are for couples. However, they can be purchased separately. This comes as no surprise as they were named “The Most Stylish Couple” in 2017 at the SA Style Awards.

They are known for rocking matching outfits and these are some of our favourite looks from the range:

Both their fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry are happy with what they have come up with.

These are some of the reactions:

“Stunning!! 😍😍😍 Congrats guys ♥️♥️♥️♥️," said musician, Thabsie.

Ayanda Thabethe, who is also a fashion enthusiast confessed to loving Mrs Langa’s dress and shoes while Anne Gigaba said: “South Africa's most stylish breathtaking couple😍 I love you'll so much."

Billy Bokako added: “The Langa’s have dropped some hot pieces from their new brand @PortOfLNG I’m obsessed. Congratulations @therealdineo and @SoloNtsizwa for this amazing work #akwande fam.”

The Langa's lavish wedding ceremony was shown in a 1Magic special, KwaKuhle Kwethu, months after they tied the knot.