Dineo Moeketsi in a jumpsuit by Non Basic. Picture: Katlego Mokubyane.
LOOK: Dineo Moeketsi in the most stylish jumpsuits

Time of article published 2h ago

Everyone has a specific style that makes them stand out, and for actress and TV producer Dineo Moeketsi-Langa, rocking jumpsuits takes the lead. 

She has a thing for figure-hugging dresses and rompers that show off her curves and we're loving it.

From off-shoulders to animal print rompers, her style is always impeccable. 

The former "The Queen" star sure knows how to dress for her body type and these are our favourite looks in jumpsuits. 
Polka dots

It's not really a jumpsuit but when worn together, this set looks like a piece that was tailored in the actress's body. 

Pattern

Khosi Nkosi did justice when she designed the boobtube, bell bottom piece. 

👑👑👑 The Grown Woman That Could 👑👑👑

Lady in red

At the SA Style Awards in Sandton City last year, Mrs Langa dripped in an all red outfit by Era Emporium. Shout out to Siyamthanda Ndube for styling her. 

Prints

Designed by Non Basic, this all-in-one is the perfect fit for Moeketsi. 

All white

At the 2016 South African Music Awards, she rocked a white chic jumpsuit by Quiteria & George. 



Moeketsi also has a thing for off-shoulders. 

