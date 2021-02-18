LOOK: DJ Snake signs on as Puma ambassador for their newest sneaker franchise

Puma has partnered French DJ and record producer DJ Snake who is one of the best-known musical artists and DJs in a generation. Having made his international breakthrough in 2013 with the single “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake has quickly become one of the top 10 most streamed musical artists of all time. The DJ, who is known for pushing the boundaries of music and style, will be the global ambassador the Mirage sneaker franchise. The Mirage has been brought back from the PUMA archive and revamped with a new perspective on street style, using inspiration from the world of DJs and electronic dance music (EDM). The Mirage OG was first introduced over half a century ago, it was originally released as a lightweight track and field shoe and reissued as a jogging shoe in the 90’s.

The Mirage is inspired by the world of DJs and electronic dance music. Picture: Supplied

“I am a fan of fashion and sneaker culture, being able to join the PUMA family is an exceptional achievement and I know my closet will have some great new additions,” said DJ Snake.

“As a sneakerhead I’ve always followed what PUMA releases, featuring some of them in my videos and performances. With this new partnership, I will be supporting the Mirage franchise, bringing a new perspective to one of my favourite silhouettes.”

“DJ Snake is a great addition to our PUMA family, we are delighted to welcome him,” said Heiko Desens, PUMA’s Global Director of Design and Innovation. “When we decided to bring Mirage back from the archive, it was important we gave it a fresh perspective for today. Connecting it to the world of DJ culture felt natural, as like the Mirage, DJ culture gained significant popularity in the 1970s. Sneakers and music have always been vehicles for youth culture, so who better to be the face of Mirage than DJ Snake?”

PUMA’s Mirage Tech is part of PUMA’s growing selection of Futro styles, a mashup of retro sneakers with futuristic inspiration. This revamped style features trippy colours, eye-catching materials and futuristic elements taking inspiration from the lights, energy and atmosphere of EDM shows.

The beat just dropped, so did Mirage Tech. Available from March 15 at PUMA stores. Additional colourways and new Mirage designs will release throughout 2021.