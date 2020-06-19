LOOK: DJ Zinhle launches face masks

South African club DJ Zinhle launched a face mask range on Friday. In the promotional images for the black face masks, the “Umlilo” hitmaker her 5-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes, are seen donning the stylish masks.

Launching Friday 19/06/2020.



To be notified as soon as these masks are available for purchase, sign up using the link below:https://t.co/Gq6RrsVnb7 pic.twitter.com/tIFzYJVWiy — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 17, 2020

Last year, the "Colours" producer introduced Kairo to her watch business, Era By DJ Zinhle, and launched a children’s range.

In other news, the Springbok Class of 1995 is also launching limited-edition Springbok Supporters face masks.

Only 140 000 masks will be available at Pick n Pay stores nationwide from June 20 and all profits will be donated to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund - the official charity of the Springbok which supports rugby players in SA whose lives were changed through serious injury on the field.

The masks will be available for children and adults.

The 1995 Springbok captain, Francois Pienaar, encouraged supporters to wear their masks while watching a replay of the historic final on 24 June 2020 and to share their photos with the hashtag #1team1country in celebration.

Siya Kolisi wearing the limited edition Springbok Supporters face masks. Picture: Supplied.

“Celebrating 25 years of being a world champion with the class of 2007 and 2019 is special; collaborating in support of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund is extra special,” said Pienaar.