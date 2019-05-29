DJ Zinhle. (Picture: Instagram)

DJ Zinhle's latest Instagram post shows a look that gets a 'no' from her fans. According to her fans, it seems the South African DJ is struggling to get the layering look right.

Even though there a few of her follows who love her look most of them are not feeling it at all.

Wearing a drop waist printed baggy pants OVER a high waist blue jeans not only looked highly uncomfortable but untidy as well.

She wore the pants with a black turtleneck sweater and a jacket in the same print as the pants.

She completed this odd look with a pair of heels that looked like they've been dipped in chalk.



The heels don't do much for the look other than adding to the scruffiness of the outfit.

The post received some blatantly honest responses.

One of her Instagram follower responded by saying: "Sis please consider getting a stylist. And remember with fashion, less is more. You’re so fixated on being different that you’re getting it completely wrong by doing too much in one look."

OUCH!

But the post quickly made it's way onto Twitter and we all know that tweeps don't hold back.

Especially when it's something they don't like.

Here are some of the negative responses seen on Twitter.

Dj Zinhle likes wearing the most ridiculous outfits. She thinks shes killing it kanti nope her fashion sense is somewhere in the toilet. Nowonder AKA cheats https://t.co/x7rw8IUll7 — Amazement (@Amaze_M) May 29, 2019

It's winter man. Y'all can't blame DJ Zinhle for wearing all her clothes. It's bloody cold — Tsholo Blacklilly (@Tsholo_Blacki) May 29, 2019

I love you so much @DJZinhle but can we please talk about your style. Don't block me sis. Just explain it to me. What do we call your style? Most times it throws us all off. 😭 — lethabo_mk09 (@josnowwy) May 29, 2019























