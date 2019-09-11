London - She had come to unveil a playground inspired by her Chelsea Flower Show garden, so naturally the Duchess of Cambridge opted for an appropriately floral look.
Kate, 37, wore a R29,000 Emilia Wickstead dress for her visit to the Royal Horticultural Society gardens at Wisley in Surrey.
The Duchess almost blended into the magnificent gardens in her pale blue dress with dainty bright pink flowers.
She opened the Back To Nature garden, designed to encourage youngsters to get outdoors and enjoy the natural world. It includes features from her Chelsea garden, such as a hollow log and boulders from the waterfall, but also contains a ‘bouncing forest’, where children can jump on trampolines, and two treehouses linked by a walkway with slides.
Kate had arrived at the garden with TV cook Mary Berry, who is an RHS ambassador. The pair laughed as they were carried on a tractor trailer covered in bunting.