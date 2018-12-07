Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has stepped out of style comfort zone to follow in her sister-in-law's more modern footsteps.
The Duchess of Cambridge has a more conservative style and generally sticks to royal dress-code acceptable skirts and dresses.
On Wednesday, during a visit to the mess hall at the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base, near the southern coastal city of Limassol, Kate wore wide-leg trousers and a tailored blazer - a look we've seen sister-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wear on a number of occasions.
She wore the slacks with a white silk top and a khaki blazer which she previously wore in 2016 during a tour of Canada.
Even her hairstyle was similar to how Meghan often wears her hair. Kate usually wears her locks polished but this time opted for a Meghan-like messy half-up style.
Meghan pushes the royal dress-code boundaries by attending evening occasions dressed in a pants suit where other royals would wear dresses.