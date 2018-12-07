Duchess Kate with sister-in-law MeghanDuchess of Sussex. (Reuters)

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has stepped out of style comfort zone to follow in her sister-in-law's more modern footsteps. The Duchess of Cambridge has a more conservative style and generally sticks to royal dress-code acceptable skirts and dresses.

On Wednesday, during a visit to the mess hall at the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base, near the southern coastal city of Limassol, Kate wore wide-leg trousers and a tailored blazer - a look we've seen sister-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wear on a number of occasions.

Britain's Prince William, right, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, stand outside the mess hall at the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

She wore the slacks with a white silk top and a khaki blazer which she previously wore in 2016 during a tour of Canada.

Even her hairstyle was similar to how Meghan often wears her hair. Kate usually wears her locks polished but this time opted for a Meghan-like messy half-up style.

Meghan pushes the royal dress-code boundaries by attending evening occasions dressed in a pants suit where other royals would wear dresses.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual WellChild Awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. (Reuters)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Irish emigration museum in Dublin. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)











