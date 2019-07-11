Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club. Picture: AP

Sister in laws, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, attended the Royal Charity Polo Day in support of their hubbies Prince Harry and Prince William. Both looked relaxed as they spent the day out with their families. Kate is often seen running around after her youngest son, 1-year-old Prince Louis, while Meghan loving cradled baby Archie who seemed to have napped most of the day.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge runs after her son Prince Louis. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Knowing that she would have her hands full with her three kids, Duchess Kate wisely opted for a comfortably chic outfit.

She wore a pink breezy dress with fluttering sleeves by L.K.Bennett and completed her summery look with a pair of Castañer wedge espadrilles and a small red crossbody bag with gold linked chain strap.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the Royal Charity Polo Day. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

In true Meghan style, she opted for comfort over style wearing an unshapely airy olive-toned linen dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez which she accessorized with a pair of Givenchy aviators. The long length dress featured slits on each side for added comfort.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding her son Archie, at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)



