Kate, Duchess of Cambridge gestures after taking her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

On Tuesday the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at All England Club on the 2nd day of the Wimbledon Championship. There might not be an official dress code for attending Wimbledon, but Kate always brings a touch of sophistication when she attends the annual sporting event.

She stepped out without hubby Prince Harry in a chic white v-neck dress.

Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon. (Picture: Reuters)

The dress by Suzannah features black buttons and accessorized with a simple black belt with bow detail.

Her look was completed with a small Alexander McQueen basket bag, black block heeled shoes and a pair of classic shape Ray-Bans.

Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon. (Picture: Reuters)

Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon. (Picture: Reuters)

She always stuns when she attends Wimbledon. Last year she stood out in a yellow sunshine yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress. And who will forget the Duchess due as Kate and Meghan stepped out together. Royal fans scrutinizing their individual style. Meghan in a striped shirt and white flared trousers. While Kate opted for a black and white printed dress.