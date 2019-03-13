Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in London. (Reuters)

No doubt the designers at Gucci put a lot of thought into how their creations should look. But at the end of the day, the wearer is entitled to put their own spin on things.

And the Duchess of Cambridge certainly had a different take on the label’s £790 (about R15 000) blouse yesterday – seemingly wearing it back to front.

The purple silk-crepe pussy-bow shirt has a row of small buttons down the back, according to the Gucci website. But Kate noticeably put hers on with the buttons at the front.

The switch meant the seams on the shoulders and buttons on the cuffs didn’t fall exactly as they should – and the bow was pulled round her neck and fastened looser and lower.

Whether this was by accident or design wasn’t clear – and Kensington Palace weren’t commenting.

Either way, the ensemble was a popular choice among style experts who hailed her choice of blouse – which she sported with wide-legged trousers and block-heeled shoes – as an unusually fashion forward look for the duchess.

Kate, 37, was visiting a children’s centre in South London to learn more about support being offered to youngsters and their families through Lambeth Early Action Partnership. At one point she revealed to mums that Prince Louis, who will turn one next month, was already ‘bombing around’ on his baby walker, trying to keep up with Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three.

Last night, she was back to wearing her clothes in the traditional manner – sparkling in an Alexander McQueen evening dress at a black-tie gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery. It was the same dress she wore when she attended the Baftas in 2017 - but the previously off-the-shoulder gown had been cleverly refashioned to include sleeves.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London. (Reuters)









