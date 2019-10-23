Duchess of Sussex, attends the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit. Picture: Richard Hanson/One Young World via AP

The Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World opening ceremony in London on Tuesday night making a royal entrance wearing trendy purple. The Duchess wore a mid-calf length loose fitting dress that was nipped in the waist and featured a short modest slit which showed off just a flash of knee.

She wore the bright purple long-sleeved dress with her signature high heels in navy. A strange combination of navy and purple but Meghan made it work.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the "One Young World" Summit Opening Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

She kept her make-up simple by keeping her skin looking healthy, mascara and natural looking glossy lipstick.

Her hair looked gorgeous as she wore her soft waves loose and parted down the middle.

Duchess of Sussex wore her hair down in loose curls. Pictures: Alberto Pezzali/AP

To keep the look simple and allow the bold dress to shine, Meghan opted to not wear much make-up.

The Duchess is known for recycling her outfits. She wore this dress when she was pregnant with baby Archie. At the time she wore dress with a long red coat, red suede high heels and her hair swept up into a loose up-do.

Meghan wore the same purple dress when she was pregnant with Archie. Picture: Instagram

Meghan, who attended the event without husband Prince Harry, has in fact attended the event before. She sat as a counselor in 2014 and 2016. This year, she stepped out in her role as the vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World.