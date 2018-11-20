Meghan Duchess of Sussex attends her first Variety Performance. (Picture: Instagram)

The Duchess of Sussex attended her first Royal Variety Performance last night, dazzling in black and white.

Accompanied by Prince Harry, Meghan proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump at the London Palladium in a £895 (about R16000) sparkling bustier and £850 (about R15000) black maxi skirt by London-based designer Safiyaa.

Meghan wears a London Palladium sparkling bustier. (Picture: Instagram)

The Duchess was given a winter posy by seven-year-old Darcie-Rae Moyse from Crowthorne, Berkshire, before meeting met some of the performers, including Take That’s Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, and the cast of hit musical Hamilton.

As the couple made their way down the line-up, both seemed delighted to meet the musical’s cast again a few months after seeing the show on stage.

Duchess Meghan holds her baby bump. (Picture: Instagram)

They smiled broadly as host Greg Davies welcomed them to their first show as a couple – which generated a huge round of applause.

Harry was unaccompanied when he made his only other appearance at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry attend the Variety Performance. (Picture: Instagram)

The shows began in 1912 under the reign of George V and are always attended by a member of the Royal Family. There have been a total of 82 performances across 17 theatres and they are held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron.

The money raised goes to entertainers throughout the UK who are in need of assistance.

© Daily Mail