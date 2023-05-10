LOOK: Duchess Meghan spotted wearing R9K crystal pendant ‘to protect her peace’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been wearing a $495 (about R9 200) crystal pendant to “protect her peace”. The mom-of-two, who has son Archie, 4, and 22-month-old Lilibet with her 38-year-old husband Prince Harry, was seen with the necklace when she was spotted hiking on Sunday morning – a day after she missed King Charles’s coronation to celebrate her son’s birthday.

“Page Six” says it was a Maya Brenner Clarity Retreat Necklace swinging from her neck as she walked with two friends, which the outlet says is billed as a piece of jewellery to “protect your peace” and is “just the thing to help you see your way through any challenges”.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie told ITV’s ‘This Morning’ show last week Meghan was staying home in California “to protect her peace” while Harry travelled to London for a day to see his dad crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey alongside his 75-year-old wife Queen Camilla. The duchess’ necklace choice is from a celebrity favourite brand, which has been worn by famous faces including Kendall Jenner and Jessica Alba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan & Harry (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily) It says about its pendant that the hand-cut quartz stone on the necklace “is regarded as the most powerful energy amplifier on the planet!” The piece comes on a 14K gold chain and is also meant to “help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that’s not working”.

“Page Six” said Meghan was also wearing Princess Diana’s Cartier watch on her hike. In 2021, the former “Suits” actress sported a $1 295 lapis lazuli necklace from “The Class” that “aids in self-expression and revelation of one’s inner truth”. Despite Harry leaving his dad’s coronation celebrations early, Charles is said to have toasted “those that weren’t there” at a reception in Buckingham Palace after his crowning.