Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

Meghan Duchess of Sussex was joined by sister-in-law Kate Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon on Saturday to watch her bestie Serena Williams play Germany's Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon for the ladies finals. Even though Williams lost the match, Meghan won the royals' style game.

New mom Meghan looked fresh and breezy in a crisp white Givenchy shirt which she wore with a Hugo Boss pleated skirt with a black and navy brush stroke print. She completed her outfit with a cream clutch bag from Stella McCartney.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats. Picture: Reuters

Kate, Sister-in-law and mom of three, was not going to be outshone. She stunned in an emerald green Dolce and Gabanna high neck dress with gold buttons. She reportedly wore the same dress during a visit to Vancouver in 2016. There's no harm in recycling an outfit if it works. And clearly it does.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, applaud during the women's singles final match. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

This year the duchesses were joined by Kate's sister Pippa Matthews. She chose to wear a summery white dress with dainty blue floral print and flutter sleeves.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Matthews. Picture: Reuters

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Matthews, foreground from left to right, stand together during the women's singles final match on day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Even though there's been reports that there's been friction between Kate and Meghan, it certainly didn't show as they were seen laughing and merrily chatting as they watched the match.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, stand together during the women's singles final match. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis



