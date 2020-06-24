LOOK: Dwyane Wade struts in his MaXhosa drip

African fashion designers are making waves around the world and we’re loving it. In fact, American former basketball player, Dwyane Wade, is a huge fan of African fashion. During a talk on inclusion and diversity with National basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver, Wade rocked a Melo Made crewneck by MaXhosa Africa.

The talented NBA All Star @DwyaneWade wearing the #MAXHOSA x #MeloMade during his robust talk on inclusion and diversity with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.



The crewneck is available in Miami at the: Shop in Pop Up Shop, or online at: https://t.co/K5d7yAF3L5 pic.twitter.com/81IvJDUw96 — MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) June 23, 2020

Although Laduma Ngxokolo, the owner of MaXhosa Africa, is happy to receive support from such prominent figures he is no stranger to it as his brand being recognised globally.

His label has been endorsed by the likes of Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé, who has proven to be another huge fans of South African fashion.

During the "Black Parade" hitmaker's Global Citizen performance in South Africa in 2018, Beyoncé closed the show in a Quiteria & George gown - an emerald-green beaded bodysuit with a regal cape.

We’ve also seen other NBA players wear our designs with pride. Earlier this year, LeBron James wore a Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, which dropped in November last year. He shared the snaps on his Instagram stories.

Here are some of the best reactions from the lovers of Maxhosa.

MaXhosa. We must be proud to be South African.. Laduma is representing us in the world 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦@MaXhosaAfrica @Akhona_sheref ❤️❤️ — Luca Malu Flamini (@FlaminiMalu) June 24, 2020

The actual target market. Wishing you all the best in the future. Proud of you — Nombuso Zulu (@NombusoTheZulu) June 23, 2020