Dwyane Wade. Picture: Instagram
Dwyane Wade. Picture: Instagram

LOOK: Dwyane Wade struts in his MaXhosa drip

Time of article published 2h ago

African fashion designers are making waves around the world and we’re loving it.

In fact, American former basketball player, Dwyane Wade, is a huge fan of African fashion. 

During a talk on inclusion and diversity with National basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver, Wade rocked a Melo Made crewneck by MaXhosa Africa.

Although Laduma Ngxokolo, the owner of MaXhosa Africa, is happy to receive support from such prominent figures he is no stranger to it as his brand being recognised globally.

His label has been endorsed by the likes of Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé, who has proven to be another huge fans of South African fashion.

During the "Black Parade" hitmaker's Global Citizen performance in South Africa in 2018, Beyoncé closed the show in a Quiteria & George gown - an emerald-green beaded bodysuit with a regal cape.

We’ve also seen other NBA players wear our designs with pride. Earlier this year, LeBron James wore a Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, which dropped in November last year. He shared the snaps on his Instagram stories.

Here are some of the best reactions from the lovers of Maxhosa. 

