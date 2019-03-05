An example of what we shouldn't be seeing at the polo. (Photo:Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA))

There's a time and a place for everything and people need to learn when those times and places are and a few of the guests who attended the Polo this weekend didn't seem to know this. On Saturday, 2 March, celebrities, socialites and fashionistas got together at Val de Vie Estate for the 9th Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo.

The event is the highlight of the social calendar where guests get to sip on French champagne while watching a game of Polo and take in the breathtaking surroundings and views of the Paarl and Franschhoek mountains.

It's a sophisticated occasion, so one would expect that guests present themselves in that matter - which includes dressing accordingly - however it's become blatantly clear that some choose to ignore or misunderstand what is expected.

In the past attendees wrongly assumed that the event called for evening wear, ball gowns and inappropriately revealing outfits.

This year the dress code was: Colourama (Day time Polo chic). DAY TIME!

Have you ever seen the Duchesses or the late Lady Di attend the polo-wearing an over the top evening dress?

If you take the time to check out who wore what at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic that takes place in New York and attended by Hollywood celebs, you won't see anyone wearing evening wear.

So I don't understand why those who attend the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo find it necessary to wear fascinators, revealing and completely over the top outfits?

Here are a few examples of what I'm referring to:









I hope that next year we'll get to see more appropriate outfits.











