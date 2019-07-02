Diana, Princess of Wales during her visit to Bosnia in August 1997. (AP Photo/Ian Waldie/pool)

The late Diana, Princess of Wales would have celebrated her 58th birthday on Monday. Sadly she passed away in a horrific car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris, France on 31 August 1997 at the age of 36.

Princess Diana left behind her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana was loved by all. Even after her marriage to Prince Charles broke down, her love life was constantly under scrutanity.

She continued to be the darling of the royals even though she no longer was.

When she made public appearances all eyes were on her. And always on what she was wearing.

The princess was and continues to be one of the most prominent and influential fashion icons.

Whether she was relaxing with her sons or attending formal events, she was always on trend and often setting trends.

Here's a look at a few of Diana's most memorable looks.

Diana wore this dress, which is now referred to as "The Revenge Dress", the same evening that Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla.

Diana appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her revenge dress. (AP Photo/File)

She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her sons. Her informal, relaxed style outfits were made up of comfortable shirts with jeans, ankle grazers and slacks. Here are relaxed looks we love.

Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/John Redman)

Di's gingham print ankle grazers. (Picture: TIM GRAHAM/GETTY IMAGES)

Diana out with her boys. (Picture: Instagram)

We might consider the bubble skirt a 90's fashion mishap, but when Diana wore her famous bubble skirt it was an instant hit.

Di's bubble skirt. (Picture: Instagram)

Polka dots will never go out of style, but it quite obvious that Diana was a huge fan. Here are just a few times she wore dots.

Classic black and white dots. (Picture: Instagram)

She even included dots in her accessories. (Picture: Instagram)

Bigger red dots on white. (Picture: Instagram)

A lady in red. Red was definitely her favourite colour!

Lady in red evening wear. (Picture: Instagram)